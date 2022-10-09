.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has commissioned his presidential campaign office in Kano and he describes his party as the fastest-ever growing political party in Nigeria.

He added that the NNPP is already rubbing shoulders with other major political parties in the country within a few months of coming to the limelight.

He described this as a sign that gives people the confidence that there are going to be changes in their favour in 2023.

Kwankwaso, who was amused by the crowd that received him, stated this on Sunday in Kano at the commissioning of the Presidential as well as the Governorship campaign office located in the Sharada area of the Kano metropolis.

In his address, he laid emphasis on the youths who he promised will see a better future through the provision of education within and outside Nigeria when his party takes over governance in 2023.

The fastest-growing political party in Africa that within a few months it is competing with major political parties.

The crowd signifies the need and aspiration for new leadership in Nigeria which the NNPP will provide.

He promised to carry the youths along by providing access to education for all at all levels.

Noticeable among those escorting him to the event are Alhaji Buba Galadima, Abba Kabir Yusuf and other candidates of the party.

