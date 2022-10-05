By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Mr. Danlami M. Kurfi was yesterday inaugurated as the new Chairman of the governing board of the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, with a charge from the Federal Government to ensure that power was delivered to rural communities.

The inauguration was done by the Minister of State, Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, in Abuja.

A statement by the Special Assistant, Information and Communication to the Minister of State, Power, Inyali Peter explained that Kurfi will be replacing former Chairman of the board, Abdulazeez Yar’Adua who resigned to contest Katsina Central Senatorial District election in 2023.

Jedy-Agba while urging the board members and management to work in synergy to deliver on their mandate, warned against factionalization or creation of camps of any kind within the board or agency.

“I want to congratulate the new Chairman for his appointment. He has been around public service for some time now; as a two-term former House of Representatives member, I’m optimistic that he’s the right fit for the job. I also thank Mr. Mohammed Badamasy who acted as Chairman while we were searching for a new Chairman.

“I urge you all, board members, to give the new Chairman the same corporation you gave the former Chairman. I know you’re all very knowledgeable in the field of your assignments. We want synergy among board members, between board and management. We don’t want camps or factions on the board.

“We don’t want to hear that the board is fighting management or management is ill-treating the board, at all times, you must be conscious of the fact that the essence of your appointment is to help government deliver on the mandate of the agency by providing rural dwellers access to reliable, efficient and sustainable electricity”.

Speaking at the event, Kurfi thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State, Power for finding him worthy for the appointment.

Kurfi said that the composition of the “rightly selected” board members from across all areas of national interest is a true reflection of hope and a good combination that would enable the board to deliver on its mandate.

He assured that the board under him will work with management and other relevant stakeholders to continue to assess opportunities to acquire businesses in key renewable energy areas across the country.

