From the stables of Oyako Celine media in collaboration & bimmybatfilms comes a mind-blowing movie, “WÓKÉ”.

“WÓKÉ”, the movie is a crime thriller which tells the story of “Greg” a former secret service agent, who is persuaded by his wife and agrees to take a job brought to him by his former colleague, CHUKS. A P.I’s mission to find and rescue the kidnapped daughter of a renowned Kingpin TEGA, widely known for corrupt practices but has always evaded justice.

“WÓKÉ” which means “Look Up” in Yoruba language, also stands for “Stay Woke” in English language, was shot in Lagos and Abuja Nigeria.

The movie sheds bright light on the current situation of Nigeria, showing how a lot of things have gone bad due to poor judgements of character and pointless sentiments.

The movie shows a high possibility of a better Nigeria, the kind we dream about and pray for, if only its citizens decides to look up, stay woke by taking the necessary actions best for the country, disregarding all sentiments that would overtime lead to regrets.

“WÓKÉ”is set to premiere on October 30, 2022 at Blue Pictures Cinema, Lagos, Nigeria.

The major goal of this movie, is to change the current bias narratives which Nigerians have adopted for years, so the desired change for the country can be achieved.

“WÓKÉ” the movie is produced by Gertrude Preye Augustine Seibi, Directed by Abimbola Olagunju, shot by Taiwo Shittu and Edited by Olamide Aremo.

It also parades top Nollywood actors, in the likes of Kunle Remi, who plays leads character, Zack Orji, Tina Mba, Adedimeji Lateef, Linda Osifo, Lanre Adediwura, Ohakwe Chinedu Luis, Shade Emmanuel, Iyke Adiele, Ivy Agbo, BRIGHT WONDER O OBASI, Emmanuel Igwe, Uloko Energy, George Nanakwesi Chux and other talented acts.

Executive Producers are; Daniel tochukwu Ohakwe, Chinedu Luis Ohakwe, Benedict Daki Seibi, Franklin Odigie Ibharagbeboh , Modupe Agnes Olagunju

“WÓKÉ” will be showing in cinemas nationwide from November 4, 2022.

RELATED NEWS