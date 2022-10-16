Worried by challenges confronting single mothers, orphans, many less privileged across Nigeria, a non-governmental organization, Kudirat Okanlomo Foundation, has promised to give these indigents people better support and care in the country.

The foundation added that they would also be empowered to get good health and better access to education through provision of a more holistic care and support for each individual.

Aside from the humanitarian activities which it intended to do on 4th November during the 2022 Ikenne Ereke day in Ogun State, the Foundation promised to further take its philanthropic works to the next level.

The Founder of the Foundation, Alh. Kudirat Okanlomo, disclosed that medical care, empowerment and distribution of food items were part of the assistance it would be rendering to Nigerians during the celebration in the state.

Okanlomo further said the management and members of the foundation would pay several visits to orphanage homes to handover food items and other gifts to the less privileged people.

After the celebration, the foundation would be extending the gesture to other parts communities around the axis before leaving for Abeokuta, the state capital which serve as the Foundation headquarter.

The Director-General, Kudirat Okanlomo Foundation, Shakirudeen Okanlomo popularly called "Emir, said that the non-governmental organisation would continuously support the indigents so as to

give them dependable life that expand their education, improve health, create businesses, and protect them.

Emir said: "The Foundation will assist the children of widows and Single mothers to live more productively and healthier lives. We will support their education, safety.

“We also focus on the wellbeing of widows and single mothers for them to start their own businesses and we also look into the case of child trafficking by creating awareness and empowerment to stop the act.