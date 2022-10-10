File photo of Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has explained why the club’s winger Mohamed Salah was substituted in the middle of the second half of the match they lost at Arsenal on Sunday.

Klopp said he withdrew the Egyptian player in their bid to defend against the ferocious attacking Arsenal side.

Salah who was the Reds’ last season’s top scorer gave way midway through the second half at the Emirates Stadium with the scores level at 2-2, as Fabinho replaced him.

However, the change did not materialise as the Gunners’ England international Bukayo Saka scored with a penalty to seal victory for the hosts.

“We had to defend again on a high level and we tried to put Hendo [Jordan Henderson] on that side there,” Klopp said. “Mo did unbelievable, a lot, really big, big workload, he put in a real shift.

“Sometimes it’s very intense and that’s why we thought we could do it with Hendo. We wanted still to win, even when we took a striker off.”

The 3-2 defeat has left the Anfield side in mid-table, with 14 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool fell behind inside a minute, with Gabriel Martinelli on target for the home side, with Darwin Nunez drawing them level with his first league goal since August.

Saka and Roberto Firmino then exchanged goals either side of the half-time break, but Arsenal’s 76th-minute winner sent them back to the top of the league table.

