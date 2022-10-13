Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Socio-Yoruba Cultural group, Kiriji Heritage Defenders, KHD, has disclosed that it bestowed the chieftaincy title on the Chairman of Oyo state park management system, Lamidi Mukaila popularly known as Auxiliary.

Auxiliary was recently bestowed with the Ajagunla of Yorubaland title by the KHD but the Olubadan in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Oladele Ogunsola denied conferring any title on the park management chief.

However, a statement issued by the Director General, Kiriji Heritage Defenders, Dr Ekundayo Ademola, the group said it bestowed the title, which is not a right of any monarch, on auxiliary.

It reads; “Our attention has been drawn to the a piece circulating on the internet where in, an aide to Olubadan of Ibadan, said the monarch did not bestow of the Chieftaincy title of Ajagunla of Yorubaland on Chief Lamidi Mukaila popularly known as Auxiliary.

“It is true Olubadan did not bestow the title on the new Ajagunla of Yorubaland. We the owner of the title only invited Olubadan for the event. But he never attended the event.

“The group that bestowed the title on Mukaila is known as Kiriji Heritage Defenders. The group has been working for peace across Yorubaland, by keeping alive the spirit of the peace treaty signed after the long Yoruba internecine war also known as Kiriji war. We are a group that has been supporting efforts that will ensure security of lives and property in Yorubaland.

“The title of Ajagunla doesn’t belong to a town or clan. But it belongs to us as a group of Yoruba volunteers working to protect the race through collaboration with the conventional security organisations. Ibadan was only chosen as the venue for the event because we recognise the importance of the town in the past efforts to ensure security across Yorubaland.

“The choice of Lamide Mukaila was strategic. We recognise his bravery and commitment to improving security in Yorubaland. We chose him and bestowed the honour on him with many important dignitaries, including prominent traditional rulers in attendance. We hope the new Ajagunla will be supported by all stakeholders including traditional rulers in the task to keep all our boundaries secured.

“The chairman of Oyo Park Management Team has also given us assurances of more commitment to security of lives and property in Yorubaland within the armbit of the law.

“We appreciate those dignitaries that attended the event and we assure all to keep working hard to protect lives of every resident across Yorubaland”.