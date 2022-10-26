Popular musician King Enakpodia who is due to release his new album soon has avowed that he is on a mission to popularise the Urhobo language and culture through his music.

Unveiling the drive behind his music, King Enakpodia, whose full name is Omadogho Enakpodia, explained thus: “While I sing in English, I feel more inclined to rebrand the Urhobo music.”

The artiste who is newly signed by TMY Records spoke about his forthcoming album which he announced on his Instagram page on October 26, 2022.

Writing on his Instagram page, @king_enakpodia, he posted: “The album of the year King Enakpodia the Urhobo Diamond Voice…New music video dropping soon.”

The accompanying photo was of CD graphics with the title My Home to the World.

King Enakpodia, who is also a Youth Ambassador of the Urhobo people, released his debut album titled Fulfillment in 2008. He has since distinguished himself as a talented musician who is also committed to using the Urhobo language as his medium of music. It is not surprising therefore that he enjoys a huge following among the Urhobo in his home state, but also elsewhere across the country which is a testament to the popularity of his brand of music.

The Urhobo Diamond Voice King as he is popularly known hails from Oghara Oghareki, in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, but his music transcends the Niger Delta region. He recently completed a tour of the United Kingdom where he performed with other Nigerian entertainers.

“Now that I have been signed onto the TMY Record label, I can do more for my Urhobo people,” he stated.

