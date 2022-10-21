Music is fast growing as a tool for social change across the world. Many of those who make music have restricted themselves to the art part of it; however, it is one of the most feared weapons by constituted authorities.

Its nature and the amplifying effect are usually stimulating and viral. Music has been used to call attention to issues of oppression. History reckons that great artistes became reference points because they used the arrangement of sounds to speak for others.

Nigerian singer, Omodogho King Enakpodia, popularly known as King Enakpodia, does not just make melodious high-life music in Urhobo, his indigenous language, spoken in part of Delta State, South-south Nigeria, he uses the pulpit known as the recording studio given to address the struggles of youths in the country.

King Enakpodia, who disclosed that nature, environment and humanity influenced him to look deep beneath the surface to do music, again, used his new album titled, ‘My Home To The World’, which consists of 11 tracks, to speak on lack of employment opportunities, which he said has pushed youths into online scam, commonly known as ‘yahoo yahoo’ in the nation.

The singer used tracks in the album to condemn unjustifiable crackdowns by government agencies on innocent youths, who are suspected of engaging in ‘yahoo yahoo’, but are into legitimate businesses.

Speaking out against the arbitrary and violent harassment of youths in Delta, in a video he recently posted on his Instagram handle, King Enakpodia mentioned how a youth was indiscriminately shot in the Warri area of the state recently by law enforcement officers.

“This message is to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). You people are going about it the wrong way now because this was how #Endsars started. What I saw at Jedo in Warri, by the Bush Bar was a mess. I’m highly disappointed in you people because you people cannot leave the President, Vice President, governors who are looting this country’s money,” lamented King Enakpodia.

Continuing, Omodogho King Enakpodia said, “There are jobs in the country for the youths, there are companies to create jobs, then you will leave those ones and come after innocent youths and say they are yahoo boys. We don’t condone operation in Warri, #EndSARS started here in Warri, you don’t oppress people in Warri. You need to go and ask. You have to stop this nonsense and call yourself to order.

“I know if the EFCC chairman hears this, he would not take it lightly with these operatives; they are using the EFCC’s name to operate illegally. This nonsense has to stop. Yesterday, they shot one boy in the leg in Jedo, the boy is in the hospital. Are the youths the ones looting this country? you people know who to arrest, not youths who do not have jobs, but are struggling to survive. My album just dropped, go and get it, I said something about this there”, added King Enakpodia