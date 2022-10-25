By Ada Osadebe

American media personality, Kim Kardashian has revealed she is against the hate and anti-semitic speeches of her ex-husband Kanye West.

Recall that Kanye had taken to his social media platform weeks ago to lash out at the Jewish community.

Reacting on her Twitter page on Monday, Kim denounced the “hate speech” saying, “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

Although she didn’t mention Kanye West by name, it’s believed she made the remark in light of his recent comments that have been criticised as anti-Semitic.

RELATED NEWS