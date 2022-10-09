.

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

FOLLOWING the abduction of some farmers by unknown gunmen, on Saturday, at a farm settlement in Oyo State, the state government, on Sunday, deployed a security team to Ipapo/Iseyin axis in the Oyo North Senatorial District to smoke out the kidnappers and rescue the victims.

It, therefore, appealed to the people of Ipapo to be calm in the wake of the fresh abduction of the four persons.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Adeniyi Adebisi, in a statement made available to newsmen, said a security team comprising police and the military has been dispatched to support the existing security architecture in the area.

He said though the ugly incident happened outside the state Farm Settlement, Ipapo/Iseyin, the government prioritizes the protection of life and property of every resident of the state, farmers inclusive.

The government, “pledges to take every step to safely return those abducted to their loved ones.

“The military team is expected to join the operation that is planned to not only rescue the victims but also ensure that appropriate actions are taken against the perpetrators.

“It is in pursuant of this that all security agencies in the state including the Nigerian Army have been mobilized to the area and are in hot pursuit of the criminals.” The statement said.

He then assured all that the state government was collaborating with security agencies to rescue the abductees within shortest possible time and prevent re-occurrence of the sad event.

RELATED NEWS