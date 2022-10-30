By Chinedu Adonu

The former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, SSG Dr. Dan Shere, has been set free by his abductors.

Also released were a number of University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, students who were also kidnapped along the Ugwogo/Opi by-pass. Shere was abducted on Thursday alongside other road users and passengers.

However, Shere and the other captives were released on Saturday evening, which caused excitement throughout the entire town of Nsukka Local Government Area of the state. Residents trooped to his Opi residence where they celebrated his freedom.

Recall that governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State visited the scene of the incident on Friday and gave directives to clear the whole bush with immediate effect.

It is still unclear how much was paid to secure his freedom. But the Enugu State Government moved bulldozers into the location Saturday morning, clearing the thick forest.

Some prominent people in Enugu have accused soldiers and police men of masterminding the kidnappings along the Ugwogo/Opi highway.

They called for the transfer of the GOC 82 Division Enugu, the Commissioner of Police and Director of Department for State Security, DSS.

They also demanded that all the security operatives on duty when the incidents took place should be probed.

All effort made to get the reaction of Enugu State police command spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe was aborted as he refused to reply messages sent to him many hours before filing the report.

