Director of Strategic Communications of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has described Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment of Nigeria and spokesperson of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council as a figurehead minister.

Momodu stated that only the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu can hand a spokesperson job to Keyamo.

The PDP chieftain made this assertion in a statement, titled, “Festus Keyamo and His Erratic Vituperation,” which he issued on Tuesday.

The two spokespersons have been at war of words lately on the political campaign turf.

Trouble started when Momodu accused Tinubu of plagiarising the late MKO Abiola ‘Hope 1993’ campaign manifesto.

But, Keyamo, in his reply, described Momodu as a turncoat running a cheap strategy for his principal, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku.

According to Keyamo, PDP is an unserious and destroyed party, while Momodu is running a ‘cheap’ hatchet job to impress his ‘new paymasters.’

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment stated that it appeared the opposition party was unaware that Nigerians have rejected them.

In his recent statement, Momodu described the APC campaign document as a manifesto of lies.

He said was not surprised that all Keyamo could be yell as usual without examining or practically addressing the content of his article, adding that Keyamo picked on the wrong customer.

His statement reads, “Let me take a few minutes to educate this young friend of mine who has since become a shadow of his old self since he was offered an appointment, that makes him look so incompetent, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Any self-respecting soul would have since resigned but Festus Keyamo was not at home the day shame came visiting. The Ministry in which he’s a mere figurehead is in total shambles and only a Bola Tinubu would have given him the job of a spokesperson.

“What did Festus say I did wrong? He quoted copiously from an article I wrote about two years ago, which the Tinubu media teams have been using to campaign endlessly because they have no stronger voice of their own. I’m indeed flattered.

“They wished he had not subjected himself to this agony and anguish. But they can only say so in hushed whispers. Nigerians deserve better. I have been actively involved in politics. I hope Keyamo does not delude himself that I cannot make my own choices. I certainly have, and done so openly and boldly. Atiku Abubakar is my choice. He is not a pretender to the throne. He has pursued his dreams with grace, good comportment, self-discipline and uncommon equanimity.

“Festus and his gang keep quoting a 2019 article that I wrote. They should go and frame my other writings too. As for that political neophyte called Keyamo, he still has a lot to learn while trying hard to be a lap-dog. He should be reminded that he is still a Minister of State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, paid at the taxpayer’s expense. He should learn to moderate his undue exuberance.”

