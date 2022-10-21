Festus Keyamo

By Biodun Busari

Spokesperson of the APC 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has said the recent discovery of oil theft in Nigeria started during the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Keyamo said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday evening.

Recall that there was a recent discovery of oil theft gulping about 73 million barrels annually due to pipeline vandalism and other crude oil criminal activities.

The investigations revealed that the country loses $7.3 billion on yearly basis to oil thieves and vandals.

When Keyamo was asked to explain why crude oil was stolen under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch, he said the pipeline used in stealing the crude oil was created by Jonathan’s administration.

Keyamo said, “This recent discovery of the pipe that they laid to steal crude oil, they said it was established 9 years ago and we are just out of astuteness and activeness we just discovered that pipeline now. So, who was in government nine years ago when that pipeline was established?”