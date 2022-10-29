By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table thanks to Kevin de Bruyne’s brilliant free-kick that gave them a 1-0 win over stubborn Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes put up a resilient performance, containing the attacking forays of The Citizens and hoping to catch them on the break.

However, Man City found a way to break down the defensive structure of their hosts albeit a set-piece well taken by De Bruyne curled into the top corner from 25 yards four minutes after half-time.

The Belgian goal was the reward for City’s dominance, even though they missed the clinical instinct of Erling Haaland who was left out of the game as he is currently suffering from a fever and a foot injury.

Leicester, on the other hand, had moments of grabbing goals of their own, coming closest to scoring when Youri Tielemans struck a volley from a corner that was turned on to the bar by Manchester City keeper Ederson.

Second-placed Arsenal can, however, return to the top of the table with victory against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

