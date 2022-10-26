.

Retired naval personnel, Igwe Dennis Nwaokpara, has asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to compel the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to pay him N12 billion as damages for its role in his removal from Kenya.

Nwaokpara, who runs an agro-allied business in the East African country, alleged that the Kenyan Immigration Service returned him to Nigeria hours after he arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, following a request by the NIS.

The applicant, in his fundamental rights application in suit FHC/L/ C3/895/2022 filed through his counsel, Mr Ademola Owolabi, claimed that the incident happened on June 10, 2017

He claimed further that he was then detained and handed over by the NIS to the Police Special Fraud Unit, adding that there was no court proceeding before the “extraordinary rendition.”

He added that despite his detention for months, the Police established no allegation against him, following which he was released.

He said upon his release from SFU custody, the NIS refused to return his passport.

According to him, his extraordinary rendition/arrest and/or detention and confiscation of his passport were unlawful.

Nwaokpara prayed the court for nine reliefs, including a declaration that his arrest in Kenya and refusal to produce him before a Kenyan court for extradition were unlawful.

“An order setting aside the decision of the respondent to seize, confiscate and continue to seize and confiscate the applicant’s International Passport.

“An injunction restraining the respondent whether by himself or officials, officers, agents, servants, privies or otherwise howsoever of the Nigeria Immigration Service from further deporting, arresting, detaining or in any other manner infringing on the fundamental rights of the applicant.

