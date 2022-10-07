By Gabriel Olawale

The Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Def Skilz Global Inc, Kelvin Okonkwo will on Saturday October 8 be honoured with a Leadership Award of Excellence by Rotary Club International.

Def Skilz Global Inc, a leading dealer and distributor of elevators, doors and railings, will be presented with the leadership and excellence award by Rotary Club of Lekki Novera District 9110.

The award is scheduled to take place at Swiss Hotel, VGC during the installation ceremony of the imaginative president of Rotary Club of Lekki Novera District 9110.

The Def Skilz Global Inc CEO was shortlisted alongside the immediate Commissioner C Don Adinuba following his good deeds, excellence in leadership and service to humanity.

Speaking to Journalists after accepting the award which he described as one of the honours that most Nigerians have great regard for. I am very glad to be nominated among the very few to be decorated with well rated award.

According to him, “It is a huge honour for me to be part of the people to receive this award. I want to specially thank the Rotary Club of Lekki Novera District 9110 and its leadership for finding me worthy to be honoured.”

