By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Brymo will join the Queen of Afro-Soul music, Aramide, and veteran music producer, ID Cabasa to be judges on Ariya Omoluabi, an indigenous music talent show put together by Goldberg Premium Lager Beer. Renowned Nigerian actress and television host, Kehinde Bankole will be the host of the show.

Speaking on the show and the choice of judges, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Olaoluwa Babalola said: “Over the years, we have gone above and beyond to promote the Yoruba culture and every aspect that is associated with it. This is why we are exploring indigenous music and giving young talents from Southwest Nigeria a platform to showcase themselves and gain global recognition through Ariya Omoluabi.”

“We are doubly excited to have the trio of Brymo, Aramide and ID Cabasa be judges on the show. The three of them come with a wealth of experience spanning decades which we believe will help the contestants sharpen their craft and give viewers an entertaining and engaging show.” Babalola remarked.

The show comes after a keenly contested regional audition which produced thirteen contestants out of over thirteen thousand entries submitted online. These selected contestants will slug it out for their share of 50 million naira worth of prizes on the much-anticipated show. The show’s winner will take home a 10 million naira cash prize, a 15 million album recording deal with some of the finest producers in Nigeria, a 15 million music distribution deal, and a five million video production deal. The first and second runners-up will go home with three million naira and two million naira respectively.

The organisers have also announced a twist to the show, which will see veteran and younger acts collaborate to create music which will reflect a blend of nostalgia and buzz.

The platform initially conceptualised as a platform for budding fuji artistes, called ‘Fuji to Bam’ has since evolved into a spectacle for more indigenous genres.

