.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi pensioners under the aegis of a Pensioners Pressure group have threatened to back the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP in the 2023 polls if the government fails to meet all their demands.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi after rising from a congress meeting, the state group leader, Alhaji Babangida Garba Gwandu said that, at the congress meeting all stakeholders have unanimously agreed that if the state government under Senator Atiku Bagudu fails to meet their demands which include full payments of all the backload of gratuities, pension review for both old and new pensioners as approved by president Muhammadu Buhari “we are left with no option than to support the opposition party (PDP) in Kebbi state, but even they must promise to settle or meet our demands when they come to power.

Dan Buran Gwandu added that they will mobilise their members against the sitting government, saying their pressure group is none political as they are children of necessity who don’t engage in partisan politics, but the welfare of their members is paramount to them, therefore, none negotiable.

He calls on his members to remain as law abiding as they have always been as the group will as usual deploy peaceful and diplomatic means to get the government to meet their demands without further delay while appealing to his teaming members to arm themselves with permanent voters cards (PVC) he urged them to await further action which shall be communicated to all members in due course he said.

RELATED NEWS