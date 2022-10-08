.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Operatives of the Nigeria immigration service(NIS), Kebbi state command, on Friday intercepted at least 21 almajiris, one cleric Hussaini Salmanu Idris an indigene of Niger state at Kangiwa border in Kebbi state while on routine patrol.

This was disclosed by the state comptroller of immigration, Rabi Bashir Nuhu in Birnin Kebbi, according to her, the cleric and the almajiris were en route from Senegal to Mauritania when they were arrested by her personnel at the border.

She explained that, upon interrogation, the suspect Idris confirmed he was taking them to Senegal for maulud and afterwards proceed to Mauritania, 19 males and 2 females mostly minors are in the cleric’s contingent.

She added that they were arrested based on suspicion of human trafficking because a fake ECOWAS passport was found in the cleric’s possession and his narration was full of lies so he was actually trafficking them to Mauritania.

While handing them over to the official of NAPTIP, the state immigration chief warned parents to desist from their lose behaviour of entrusting their children to clerics in the name of seeking knowledge as the command is up and doing in terms of nabbing in the bud illegal migrations and human trafficking in the state.

Responding to the official of NAPTIP, Kebbi state Sadiq Atiku Abubakar, pledged to get to the root of the matter until justice is done on the matter, he said that NAPTIP will continue to discourage human trafficking in the state.

