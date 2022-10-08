.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Football Association under the chairmanship of Abubakar Chika Ladan, has said that the association in Kebbi state is solidly behind the emergence of Ibrahim Gusau as the National President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

According to the former ministry of works commissioner, the NFF is a family so after the polls they come back to strategise and throw their weight behind him because it is a victory for all of them.

On the future of football in Nigeria, Ladan said that Gusau is a very experienced person who has been in the body for many years and is known here and internally as his emergence as National president will turn around Nigeria’s football fortunes and will take to greater heights as a footballing nation.

Ladan further said that massive achievements have been achieved in Kebbi state soccer as the state association saw to the establishment of a soccer academy in Kebbi state where young talents study soccer and get the practicals to prepare them for clubs in Europe because many of them have secured clubs in foreign countries as agents from Italy, Spain and other Europian nations come to the academy to shop for young talents, in addition to feats achieved in Kebbi football a multi-million dollar stadium is under construction in the state which was secured and facilitated by the association, he added that when the project is completed it will attract more sports investments in the state and as well create millions of direct and indirect jobs for the people of Kebbi state, he urged young talents not to give up on sports and football but should instead avail themselves the opportunities that are bound and on the ground to develop themselves in sports.

