CP Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the demise of ASP Shu’aibu Sani-Malunfashi.

DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kebbi State Police Command, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

Abubakar recalled that on Oct. 19, one ASP Abdullahi Garba, the officer-in-charge of Sauwa Police Outpost, had an altercation with Sani-Malunfashi, a Divisional Crime Officer II, with the Argungu Divisional Police Headquarters.

He said: “As a result of that, they engaged in physical combat in front of ASP Abdullahi Garba’s shop.

“In the course of the brawl, ASP Abdullahi Garba stabbed ASP Shu’aibu Sani-Malunfashi in his left rib with scissors.

“On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Argungu, swiftly rushed to the scene, arrested the erring officer and recovered the exhibit (weapon).

“He rushed ASP Shu’aibu Sani Malunfashi to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where regrettably, a medical doctor confirmed him dead.

“Consequently, the erring police officer, ASP Abdullahi Garba, was immediately arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Birnin Kebbi.

“The case has also been referred to the homicide section for a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.”

Abubakar said Magaji-Kontagora also delegated a team of senior police officers to condole the family and friends of the deceased police officer; and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him paradise.

The PPRO said the CP had condemned the suspect’s action, describing it as contrary to the training, act and regulations of the Police Force, as well as other relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Similarly, the CP hereby warns officers and men of the command to always live in peace with one another and report their grievances to the appropriate sections within the force and not take the law into their hands.

“Finally, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora also assures members of the public that justice will be done in the matter and the outcome of the investigation will also be made public,” Abubaar said.

