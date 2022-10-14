Limpopo crooner, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo better known as Kcee is set to thrill fans and music lovers with his music festival tagged ‘ Thanks-Giving’, which is scheduled to hold on the 28th of December, 2022 at the Eko Hotels Convention Center, Lagos.

Following several successful entertainment concerts, Kcee’s Five Star imprint is teaming up with showbiz guru – Achievas Entertainment Limited for a smooth night of fun. The ‘ Thanks-Giving’ Festival promises to be a night of quality entertainment, as KCee promises to bring his A-game, performing numerous hits from his array of music collections. The festival will also feature A-List stars from the music and comedy industry.

In a chat with the Executive Director of Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Cole Chiori, he revealed that the concert is aimed at “showcasing the eclectic musical prowess and genius of KCee, whilst also using the avenue to express gratitude for his journey thus far.”