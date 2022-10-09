The founder of Atiku 100 percent and Nigeria Young Entrepreneur, Tanimu Kazeem has applauded the people of Adavi & Okehi LGA of Kogi State for coming out in their numbers to showcase their support for the Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Kogi Central Barrister Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Kazeem said the massive rally for the PDP Senatorial candidate is an indication that the All Progressive Congress in the state has failed the People.

He noted that the people of Kogi Central have tested Natasha and she hasn’t disappointed the people.

“The solidarity rally carried out in Kogi Central by youths is an indication they will vote massively for Natasha.

“Natasha is not a neophyte but a grassroots politician that has affected thousands of youths in Kogi state.

“She is responsible for the happiness in the faces of our men and women including children.

“Natasha has always been there for the People of Kogi State and she has contributed immensely to alleviate their predicaments caused by the All Progressive Congress which has made them come out openly to declare support for her.

“You can’t talk about Kogi without Natasha’s name, this is because she has paid her dues and deserved to be our lawmaker.

“We believe in her leadership and what she is capable of doing for the people of Kogi state when elected.

“The youths should keep on supporting her because she Will not disappoint them “ he added.

