By Ada Osadebe

American rapper and fashion icon, Kanye West is currently facing online backlash and criticism after wearing a shirt emblazoned with “White Lives Matter” during his Yeezy SZN 9 presentation in Paris.

The rapper also claimed that black life is a scam.

The 45-year-old rapper staged a surprise during the Yeezy fashion show in Paris Fashion Week.

The father of four took to the stage in an all-black outfit to give a speech, before the live-streamed show began.

However, what caught the attention of people was the long-sleeved black shirt the entrepreneur was rocking.

Not only did it feature an image of the pope on the front but had the words “White Lives Matter,” in bold white at the back.

Kanye went ahead to let people know that he was above everything and unmanageable.

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader. You can’t manage me.” Said the Yeezy CEO.

He also posted via his Instagram page, claiming black lives was a scam.

He wrote, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter is a scam, now it’s over you are welcome” he wrote.

The showcase of West’s season nine collection also saw models walk the runway in white versions of the “White Lives Matter” shirt.

Conservative Black pundit, Candace Owens was also present at the event and was photographed smiling as she posed next to Kanye in a matching shirt but in white with bold black writings.

According to Anti-Defamation League (ADL), “White Lives Matter” is a “white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement”.

Many Twitter users have since taken to the social media platforms to call out the rapper, and among them is Jaden Smith who tweeted in response, “Black Lives Matter”.

