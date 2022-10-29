.

By Ada Osadebe

Forbes entertainment has unveiled a list of the richest hip-hop artists in the world, with Donda rapper, Kanye West dropping to third on the famous list.

JAY-Z continues to dominate with $1.5 billion at the top.

Diddy Combs has now surpassed Ye on the list and also become the new hip-hop billionaire.

Most of Diddy’s fortune comes from his Ciroc partnership with Diageo, which functions like an equity stake while creating cash flows for Diddy in the neighbourhood of $60 million annually.

He also earns well from his other ventures, which include DeLeon tequila (he owns half) and Revolt (he’s the majority shareholder).

Recently, Kanye West lost his Billionaire status after ending the longtime collab with his Yeezy brand, and the rapper slipped to number three of the wealthiest rap artists in 2022.

Ye said, “I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive,” Ye wrote on his social media. “The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

The Donda rapper is now third on the list with a $500 net worth.

