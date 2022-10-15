France midfielder N’Golo Kante is set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to a hamstring injury.

Kante suffered a harmstring injury back in August against Tottenham Hotspurs and has since missed games for Chelsea and France.

It was reported that he was gradually coming back to fitness, but providing an injury update ahead of the game against Aston Villa, Chelsea boss, Graham Potter revealed he has suffered a setback.

He said, “Not good news”.

“He is due to see a consultant at the weekend. It is a setback, but I can’t give you anything more at this stage,” Potter added.

“It is a setback at this stage of this rehab which is worrying, but all we can do is get the right diagnosis, get the right consultation, and try and help him get back to full fitness and enjoying his football.”

According to The Athletic, the 31-year-old France international is not likely to be back on the pitch until next year.