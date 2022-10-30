By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Special Assistant to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Peter Eze has won the 2022 China-Nigeria Friendship Award.

Tagged “The October 1st Award of China-Nigeria Friendship Awarding Ceremony”, the event organized by the Chinese Embassy held at China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, Abuja on Wednesday.

The award which came with a medal and cash prize was presented to Eze by

the Ambassador of Peoples Republic of China to Nigeria, H.E Cui Jianchun.

In 2019, Eze also emerged the most outstanding student of University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) Beijing in China.

He was awarded the honor for the most outstanding student in the international degree programs among 2019 graduates during the convocation ceremony, which held on June 25, 2019.

Eze is a 2014 graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) where he studied economics.

RELATED NEWS