Nigerian renowned choreographer, Kafayat Shafau popularly called Kaffy; Denrele Edun; famous Nigerian fashion designer, and stylist, Toyin Lawani, and others were among the celebrities that headlined the 2nd edition of Unlock Naija Independence celebration, aimed at rekindling Nigerians’ hope and assuring them that the future would be brighter.

Other celebrities that attended the event and entertained guests were hip-hop star, Remilekun Safaru, popularly called Reminisce, and comedian, Kenny Blaq.

The show was organised by Tobems Media, in conjunction with Fryda, and was held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island axis of Lagos State.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, the Managing Director, Tobems Media, Tosin Obembe, stated that Nigeria is a work in progress, and therefore, a need to rekindle the values of the country arises.

Obembe said that the essence of the independent celebration, which featured musical performance, comedy, dance, retro fashion show, dance, and stage play by Crown troupe of Africa, was to ensure that the essence of the day was not forgotten.

While noting that there is hope for the country, the media expert stressed that there were many sectors with untapped opportunities in the country which could serve as sources of income and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

He said: “As Nigeria turns 62, there is a need to rekindle the values of its people and also celebrate the nation’s core essence. Unlock Naija is a unique concept to give Nigeria the platform to remember the legendary and historic events that characterizes the nation.

“There are so many potentials to unlock in Nigeria and as Nigerians, we must put in the efforts to harness the opportunities embedded in the nation. This has been a yearly programme that showcases the rich culture of the country across the entertainment sector. From Fashion, dance, music, comedy, and stage play, among many others.

Entertainment is a unifying factor, and we are trying to embolden that with unlocking Naija.”

