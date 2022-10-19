.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Government has issued certificates of return to the 196 newly elected Executive officers of the Kaduna State Chapter of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The leadership of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has said that the RTEAN has greatly contributed to the development of the nation’s economy.

The association’s Deputy National President, Administration, Amb. Muhammed Abubakar Bishara spoke during the inauguration of the 18 elected chapels of the Kaduna state Branch on Wednesday.

Bishara said transportation is the mover of the economy and the RTEAN is doing its best to ensure that its members were being sensitised on how to contribute to the economic growth and development of the nation.

“In the recent time, the insecurity situation has greatly affected the operations of our members, especially in the northern part of the country.. If the roads are not safe, definitely it will affect the economy, and that is the situation we are in now in the country. We are already collaborating with the security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the roads are safe for the commuters and our members,” he said.

He called on members of the association to be more dedicated and ensure a high level of discipline, urging them to always liaise with the various law enforcement agents for the maintenance of law and order.

The Director of Finance, Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KASTRA), Lawal Musa who issued certificates of return to the 196 newly elected Executive of Kaduna State RTEAN on behalf of the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-rufai, said that Government was putting more effort in ensuring the smooth running of the transportation sector in the state.

He congratulated the newly elected excos, saying the state was proud of all the transport unions because they had always cooperated with the state government.

The Chairman of the RTEAN Kaduna Branch, Adamu Zubairu Jalaluddeen, thanked the state government for its support to the association and urged his members to remain law abiding in the course of their work.