By Nasir Dambatta

“There’s a real sweet spot between challenge and hope – leaders make pathways that keep both firmly in view” (Marshall Ganz)

A fascinating feature of politics, especially during electioneering campaigns, is the surge of endorsements from associations, unions, groups and individuals, both expected and unexpected, for candidates vying for elective offices.

So fascinating is this feature that an association, union, group or individual, hitherto having nothing to do, or so it seems, with the elective office contestant, emerges to express endorsement for him, often in a fashion that not only popularises him overwhelmingly among the electorate, but also flabbergasts him and obliges him to deepen his committment to serving the entity across which such endorsements flow, to the peak of his capacity when he assumes the elective position.

So is the case in Kaduna State where the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2023 elections, Senator Uba Sani, is bathed with endorsements for the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, from quarters, associations, unions and individuals in a fascinating surge that virtually stands him out as ‘the sole governorship contestant’ for the entire state for the election.

On the 2nd of October, the Association of Lagos Indigenes in Kaduna State gave him its own endorsement for the state’s governorship and even presented him with an award for praiseworthy service not only to his constituency of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, but the entire state with the instrumentality of his Senatorial seat.

Senator Sani was so elated by the endorsement, which was expressed during the association’s event, tagged ‘Isokan Omo Eko’ held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Gymnasium Hall inKaduna metropolis.

“I am deeply humbled and elated by the gesture shown to me by the Lagos Indigenes Association in Kaduna State for endorsing my candidacy for Kashim Ibrahim House and for presenting me with an Award of Excellence for my contribution to the development of Kaduna State, and by extension, my legislative strides,” he said.

He said the Omo Eko association’s endorsement had deepened his committment to serving the Kaduna people without any discrimination.

He seized the opportunity to assure them that he would run an all-inclusive and people-centered government irrespective of tribe and ethnicity. He then urged them not to relent in their support for his 2023 mission, that of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Igbo Community in Kaduna was next in queue with its own package of endorsement for Senator Uba Sani, which followed his courtesy visit on the Grand Patron of the Igbo Community, Ozo Chief Francis Naegbuna, Ozo Ndigbo and representatives of the Igbo Community, headed by President-General – Chief Francis Ani.

The Kaduna Igbo Community expressed its readiness to mobilize extensively to ensure that his governorship bid comes to fruition.

The Grand Patron of the Ndigbo Community, who Senator Sani described as a repository of knowledge, is reputed to have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the defunct Northern Region and Kaduna State for over 60 years prayed for the senator’s success in the forthcoming governorship election and also urged the entire Igbo Community to support his candidacy.

The Grand Patron assured him of the members’ willingness to be in the mainstream of politics in the State, expressing the members’ preparedness to step up their contributions in the political landscape of Kaduna, the same way they have been unrelenting in investing in critical sectors in the State.

So elated was Senator Sani that he said Kaduna State is home to the Igbos and that despite challenges their faith in the huge potentials of the State remains unshaken.

Overwhelmed with joy for this harvest of endorsements, the lawmaker admitted that Kaduna is indeed the territory of his party, the ruling APC.

“The continuing endorsements by different communities and interest groups for my governorship bid is a clear indication that Kaduna State is an impregnable stronghold of the APC,” Uba Sani observed.

He also assured: “We shall never take the people’s trust for granted. Their trust is a huge challenge to us. We shall ensure that we repay this trust by frontally addressing our developmental challenges and strengthening the people’s faith in democracy”.

The Senator said it loud and clear that if elected governor in 2023, he would run an inclusive and people-centred government where every citizen, irrespective of tribe and religion is carried along in the developmental journey of the State. “As governor I will continue to engage with the Igbo community as I have always done even before I became a Senator.”

The endorsement of the Igbo community is coming on the heels of yet another pledge of support by Arewa Traders Association in collaboration with Kaduna State Traders Association a few days earlier.

In the spirit of the continuing endorsements for his 2023 bid for the Kashim Ibrahim House, Uba Sani received delegations from the Kaduna Chapters of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Fitiyanul Islam and the Hisbah group, which pledged their support for his candidacy, the presidential candidacy Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the candidacies of all other contestants on the APC platform.

Elated by the show of solidarity from these Islamic groups, he reiterated his pledge to ensure an all-inclusive, people-centered and innovative government.

The National Association of Kaduna State Students has already conferred on him an honour as its “Ambassador”, and endorsed him for the governorship due to what it described as his hardwork and investment in the educational and security sectors of Kaduna and the life of people of the State and indeed Nigerians.

Uba Sani has never relented, at any given Forum, to give account of his various legislative strides to address the security challenges that have befallen Kaduna State and the entire country.

With an eye on greater Kaduna State in 2023 and beyond, the APC governorship flagbearer is giving his all, to this noble dream. It is evident that the harvest of endorsements involving groups and powerful individuals is a springboard for his victory at the polls in 2023 and it holds promises of a better Kaduna State.

Dambatta, a veteran journalist wrote from Kaduna and can be reached via [email protected]

