To turn Birnin-Gwari forest into a big dam -signs MoU to establish film village

Set to be first in Africa to produce liquid steel

The future of the mining business is in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna was agog on Thursday as local and foreign investors trooped into the city for the KadInvest 7.0 Expo, where the state government reiterated it’s resolve in turning the state into the best business destination in Nigeria.

The KadInvest 7.0 expo which would go in-depth into four main sectors, consisting of Technology, Agriculture, Infrastructure Solid Minerals and others, is expected to end on Saturday.

Discussions were held in various formats such as panels, presentations, videos, question and answer sessions and pitches on Thursday.

Speaking during the opening of the business and investment fiesta, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali observed that the variety of mineral resources Kaduna State was blessed with, were still untapped and drew the attention of the state government on the need to showcase the state’s mineral deposits to the international community.

“The government as well as other companies should take advantage of the solid minerals exhibition in Thailand to showcase what the state has. I would like to draw the attention of Kaduna Investment (KadInvest 7:0) to the need to do more in the solid minerals sector.”

” When I was serving in Malaysia, I invited Kaduna and other states in Nigeria to participate in certain areas of investment, especially the solid minerals sector; this is one area that I feel is still untapped,” he said.

The Royal Father who was Ambassador in Thailand explained that “we have all the minerals that you can think of in this state, there is a need for Kaduna state to wake up and join the international community because Thailand is the hub for the expo on solid minerals, worldwide, people go to Thailand annually for the exhibition and that is where you meet strategic partners that will come and support what you do here, support in terms of machineries so that at least you have the technical knowhow on processing because we have a very large deposit of a variety of precious stones.”

He informed the gathering that the Nigerian mineral resources seen at international expos were unnamed because the stones were said to be from Bangladesh, Gambia and other places.

“Certainly, we have a lot to offer and we have large deposits of these precious stones, so if you need any support in that regard, we can link up with the embassy and see how it goes. We are proud to say that Kaduna is still leading in the area of Information, Communication Technology (ICT),” he added.

He said the deployment of ICT in every sector of the economy will certainly assist the state adding, “What is being done in the area of agriculture is remarkable and I hope that moving forward, the next government will build on the already laid foundation.”

Earlier during his opening remark at the Kaduna Business Expo, the Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Dr Kabir Mato assured that Kaduna will continue to create jobs and grow the economy.

“The Kaduna State Government has continued to make massive investments in the education sector, including digitizing the operations of state-owned tertiary institutions, training of teachers and purchase of computers at the secondary school level,” he said.

“This year the Tech Village initiative became operational, focusing on artisanal tech skills, by training and equipping residents to assemble smartphones, computers, and other ICT equipment. Our Singularity programme to prepare young people for the future when Artificial Intelligence surpasses the understanding of mankind is also well underway.”

“In 2020, 85 mineral exploration licenses, 40 quarry licenses, 15 mining leases and three small-scale mining leases became active for some mineral deposits available in commercial quantities including gemstones, gold, tantalite, columbite, manganese, lithium and nickel in the state,” the Commissioner said.

Dr.Mato was opstimistic that the Business Expo would explore the mining industry in Kaduna, identify progress made, challenges and prospects, identify issues and proffer solutions toward making geoscientific data available for improved investment decision-making.

“The business expo will also identify and discuss innovative strategies for creating access to finance for firms and businesses operating in the mining sector for optimization of the mining value chain, increased job creation and economic diversification,” he said.

In his presentation,the Managing Director, of Kaduna Mining Development Company Limited, Dr. Mohammed Nura Sani said that Kaduna State will be the first in Africa to produce liquid steel for industrial development.

According to him, work on the steel company was in top gear for completion so that industries in need of it would come for patronage.

Dr. Sani informed the gathering that there are large quantities of mineral resources that are specifically for construction industries, such as mineral deposits like granite, laterite and whatever one could think of that are useful in construction industries.

He said of the mineral deposits in the state, Gemstones is the best in the world, stressing that the state housed in economic quantity all the mineral deposits termed, “critical” for the future business.

While pointing out that the future of mining business is in Kaduna state, he told investors that there are licenses which cover areas of different minerals such as Granite, Laterite, Gold, Tin, Columbite, Tantalite, Iron, Manganese, Garnet, Beryllium, Nickel, Platinum, Cobalt, Lithium, among others.

He said so far joint venture agreements have led to the formation of companies that are already on the ground doing exploration and eventual complete exploitation of the respective minerals deposits.

“Kaduna state is going to be the first in Africa to produce Liquid steel. Works on completion of the industry is in top gear and once completed, those companies in need of it will patronise the state.

“We also have mineral deposits which are useful in construction industries. These include granite, laterite and whatever mineral you can think of that are necessary in construction industries.”

“We are calling on investors, 100 of them looking for where to invest in mineral deposits, to come to Kaduna because Kaduna state is a place to invest in the mineral exploration business.Kaduna state healthy for business opportunity because we have deliberate policies and massive infrastructures to help business development,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director-General of Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA), Ismail Umaru-Dikko said that the state government has concluded arrangements to build a dam on the 800,000 hectares forest between Buruku and Birnin-Gwari towns, which has in the past two decades remain haven of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

Diklo said the dam project would not only address the security challenges in the state, but would permanently end flooding in Kaduna metropolis.

The KASUPDA DG who addressed potential investors during the Business Expo, also said the planned dam, will also be utilized for agriculture, as the state would be tapping into it for irrigation farming during the dry season.

“From Buruku to Birnin-Gwari where we have been experiencing armed robbery from time immemorial. It moved to cattle rustling and now kidnapping and banditry. So, we feel something must happen there. We have a very massive land that has never been utilized there and that is why we cannot just fold our arms and allow criminals to continue to take advantage of the blessed land.”

“So, we came up with the master plan and discovered that, from Buruku to Birnin-Gwari, we have close to 800,000 hectares of land, which is about two states in another part of the country. We are creating a dam there. Presently, Kaduna is just like a drainage for the water, which is coming from Bauchi, passing through here to Shiroro Dam. The water sometimes cause flood here. So, as way of finding a lasting solution, we will build the dam, save the water, address the flood problem and harvest the water during the dry season for irrigation farming,” he said.

“This we believe will also create jobs, most of the youths rushing to study business administration and accounting in the universities can go into agriculture. We will encourage the youths into agriculture and that is why we brought the OCP fertilizer to partner the government in this direction. We also brought NEXIM Bank to see how we can export the produce from here in a big way,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority, Hafiz Bayero said the Kaduna Capital Territory Administration signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) to establish a film village within the Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Speaking further, Bayero said the partnership is not going to build new structures, but leverage on the old Trade Fair Complex structures, which are currently under-utilized to refocus them.

“We are looking to have a space in the trade fair complex, where people can come film movies and do their pre and post production and also move the movie to the International film market.”

“What we need to do in Kaduna is to have a steady supply of technical hands in all aspects of film production, we will be setting up a film Academy that trains people on top of the advance technology that is involved in modern day film making and Kaduna has the best landscape,” he said.

On the capital heritage project, Bayero said,

“we are going to build Kaduna City History Centre, because Kaduna City has a very rich history. If you go to any city across the world ,they have a place where they deposit history about the place. But here in Kaduna in-spite of the rich history we have, we have been unable to document it, and have it in one location where people can visit,” he said.

The Commissioner of Agriculture, Malam Ibrahim Hussain told investors at the business expo that the state government has has established 2 major agricultural industrial zones in the state which were available for investors .

He said the state government has enabling laws and policies that would make things easier for anyone interested in investing in Kaduna State.

He gave examples of successful investments such as the largest hatchery in Africa established in the state by Olam and the Tomatoe Jos established by young lady from US which is now a success story.

He said very soon, the Damau Aria factory would address the milk and yoghurt problems in state and beyond.

According to Malam Ibrahim Hassaini, the administration of Malam Nasir El-Rufai had over the years attracted investors into the state through the agricultural sub-sector of the economy.

“The agricultural sector has contributed 38 per cent of the Gross Domestic product in the state….The state has keyed into the Federal Government policy of diversification of the economy from the mono-economy to agric-based economy.The state has comparative advantage of maize production in Nigeria, the state produces about 10 million tonnes of maize and second in the production of tomatoes in the country”.

“The mission of the Ministry of Agriculture is to provide enabling environment for agric business development through efficient management of abundant human and natural resources.Kaduna State is an agrarian state. We have more than 42% household in the state that are involved in one way or the other in agriculture”.

“In 2019, the agric sector contributed 38% of the GDP in the state and the state has keyed into the national policy of diversification from mono-economy to agric-based economy which is more sustainable.We have comparative advantage in the production of a number of crops in the state. We have the advantages of producing maize in Nigeria. We produce about 10 million tonnes.”

“We are first to produce ginger which is over a million tonnes in 2021 and we are second producer of soya beans.Kaduna state remains a gateway to the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria which serves a strategic route for agricultural and livestock commodities…The World Bank assessment of ease of doing business rated Kaduna State as one of the best states of doing business.”

“We also have the presence of Inland Dry Port for export and import as well as constant contact with financial institutions,” he said.