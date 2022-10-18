Ndudi Elumelu

…call for investigation

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has said that the attack on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Rally in Kaduna, the Kaduna State capital on Monday by thugs was against the peace accord recently signed by the political parties.

While condemning the unhealthy development in strong terms, the caucus in a statement by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Tuesday in Abuja alleged that the thugs may “have been mobilized by certain interests in the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He said the attacks were capable of derailing Nigeria’s democracy if not checked even as he called the national peace committee and the security agencies to investigate the matter and put appropriate security measures in place ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Elumelu said: “The minority caucus is seriously concerned over the unprovoked violent act against the PDP Campaign. This attack is not only reprehensible but completely against the spirit and letter of the Peace Accord signed by political parties and their candidates in Abuja on September 28, 2022.

“Such thoughtless act of violence if not immediately checked is capable of derailing the 2023 elections, truncate our nation’s democratic process as well as jeopardize our national unity and corporate existence as a nation.

“It is therefore imperative that political parties and candidates must desist from such acts of desperation and embrace the course of democracy even in the face of unpopularity with the electorate.

“Our Caucus calls on the National Peace Committee to investigate the attack, issue appropriate penalty on culprits and take further steps to ensure strict adherence to the letters of the Peace Accord.

“The Caucus charges the security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the attack and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to book.

“Security agencies are also urged to put all necessary machinery in place to ensure adequate security during the campaign and election period so as to guarantee peaceful, free, fair and credible 2023 general elections.”