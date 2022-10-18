By Efosa Taiwo

All seven members of the K-pop band, BTS have been enlisted into the South Korea’s military.

This was announced in a statement shared by the group’s management company, Big Hit Music, via Twitter on Monday.

Their enlistment has put paid to speculations about their exemption from military service as contained in the South Korean law.

Agile men between 18 and 28 years in South Korea are expected to train with the military for 18 to 21 months to make the youths combat-ready for any battle.

An amendment to the country’s Military Service Act In 2020 allowed for pop culture artistes “recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, to have greatly enhanced the image of Korea both within the nation and throughout the world” to postpone their service until the age of 30.

The oldest member of the group, Jin, 29, will be the first to enlist in the army while other members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will follow suit according to their own “individual plans.”

The group, however, plans to reconvene in 2025.

The release reads in part, “The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. Group member, Jin, will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October.

“He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.

“With the release of their first anthology album earlier this year, it opened the path to allow the members to take some time to explore individual projects. As part of the HYBE family, we support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home.

“After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve.”