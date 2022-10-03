By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Coordinator of the Nigeria Digital Identification for development Project, Mr Solomon Musa Odole has described the Federal Ministry of Justice as a very critical stakeholder in the enactment of the National Data Protection bill by the national assembly.

Odole stated this on Wednesday to a group of lawyers from the ministry at a workshop the project convened “Setting the Parameters for Data Privacy and Protection, and data privacy and information society,’’ held at Fraser Suites hotel, Abuja.

He said the workshop was convened to apprise them of what needed to be done to passing the bill, because carrying along all stakeholders was essential to achieving results.

The NDID4D Coordinator reiterated the project’s collaboration with the National Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) since it was created in February 2022 and that it would facilitate the enactment of the bill before the end of the year.“

“We believe that our stakeholders should be carried along because we need results in everything we do. This is what we have been doing since we began this process,” Odole said.

In his welcome address, the National Commissioner of the NDPB, Dr. Vincent Olatunji noted that the issue of data privacy was now receiving global attention as it was central to all digital transactions.

He said: “We all give our data willingly and thus require protection. Your consent is important as a data subject”.

Olatunji added that while Nigeria had several regulations on data protection, we needed to have a principal law to align with global best practice and improve our global competitiveness as ‘’investors would like to do business with us once we have a law in place’’.

While the law had been passed by an Act of the parliament in 2019, it was not assented to by Mr President. The Bureau had begun the process again with awareness creation, capacity building and shared knowledge on protection, privacy, and information society’’, he explained.

He commended the cooperation of the legal services department of the justice Ministry with the NDPB and would want them to be involved in the process of passing the data protection law, including a validation workshop on the bill planned for next week.

In her goodwill message, Mrs Ifunanya Nwajagu, the Director of the legal drafting department of the FMOJ, commended the working relationship established between the Department with the NDID4D and the NDPB.

She noted the imperatives of data to sustainable development and thus the significance of data protection to the nation, while calling on her colleagues to participate fully in the workshop to gather knowledge on what was required of them in the passage of the bill.

Nwajagu added that the workshop was important to ensure that they were trained on what was expected of them towards the passage of the data protection and privacy bill.

