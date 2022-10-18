WIKE AND FAYOSE

.As Sanwo-Olu’s wife dubs Wike “pepper Dem” gov

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was a loud ovation as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, former Ekiti State governors, Ayodele Fayose, Kayode Fayemi, and other dignitaries, stormed Eko Hotels and Suits for the formal opening of the 22nd National Women’s Conference (NWC) holding in Lagos.

The roof of the convention hall erupted as Wike made his way into the Hall.

The annual conference with the theme: ‘Spring Forth, Stand Out,’ commenced on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The three-day event is organized by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

Wike and other dignitaries were led to the venue of the event by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The moment the guests stepped into the hall around 11: 10 am, the wife of the Lagos State Governor,Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, with her counterparts from Kwara, Ogun States and other women leaders welcomed them with a thunderous standing ovation.

In her welcome address, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu described Rivers State Governor, Wike as “Pepper them Governor.”