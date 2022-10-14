.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party is currently meeting behind closed doors.

The meeting which is holding at the National Executive Council Hall of the PDP National Secretariat is being attended by the PDP Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and the Acting BoT Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara among others.

Although the agenda of the meeting is still shrouded in secrecy, it was gathered that the internal dispute between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and five of his colleagues on the one hand and the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his supporters on the other is at the heart of the meeting.

Wabara and his colleagues in the BoT have been going round meeting aggrieved party members and are expected to submit a report of their interactions.

Earlier, the BoT chairman noted that the role of the BoT was advisory adding that resolving the dispute among party members would require “sacrifice.”

…details later.