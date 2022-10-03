.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria on Monday clarified that Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka had not been removed from the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) as erroneously reported in some quarters.

It stated that the recommendation for Mbaka to spend some time in solitude at a monastery was hinged on the need for him to hear what the Spirit of God had to tell him, but insisted that he was still the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry.

The CSN disclosed this in a press statement issued in Abuja by its National Director of Social Communications, Padre Michael Umoh.

Also Read

Just In: Mbaka removed from Adoration Ministry, sent to monastery

It said the clarification was necessary due to a news report that erroneously suggested that Bishop Callistus Onaga had sacked Fr Ejike Mbaka as the leader of the ministry.

Reacting to this, the Umoh pointed out that Mbaka personally proposed Fr. Anthony Amadi as the interim administrator of the Adoration Ministry while he is away.

He said, “Going by an interview with the Director of Communications, Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Ben Achi, Very Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka was not removed from the Adoration Ministry, as many reports are suggesting.

“Rather, according to Fr. Achi, since it was recommended that Fr. Mbaka takes time away in solitude, in order to listen to what the Spirit of God has to tell him, he was allowed to propose a priest to administer, in the interim, to the faithful at the Adoration Ministry.

“With the approval of his Bishop, on Sunday, 2 October 2022, Fr. Mbaka introduced Fr. Anthony Amadi to the worshippers.

“Unfortunately, some people were still not pleased and would prefer that Fr. Mbaka remains.

“What every true Christian, and especially every true Catholic, should do at this moment is to commit our dear brother and priest, Fr. Mbaka, to God in prayer so that he may, through this moment, encounter God specially, come out stronger and better in recognizing His will for him and gain more graces to channel those rare gifts for His glory and for the sanctification of the people of God and society at large.

“The Church loves Fr. Mbaka and cherishes him as an illustrious son.”

.

RELATED NEWS