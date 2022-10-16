By Godfrey Bivbere & Esther Onyegbula

Sixteen young Nigerians have been deported by the Ghanaian government for engaging in cybercrime.

It was learned that the 16 young men were arrested in Ghana when operatives attached to Ghana Economic and Financial Crime raided their residences.

The returnees who were received by immigration officers led by the Comptroller, Seme boarder Command, Chukwuemeka Dika, said they were arrested by the Ghana immigration officials who raided their residence and deported by to the country.

According to one of the deportees, a 19-year-old, boy from Anambra state who alleged that his parents are late, “it was my friend who connected me to another of his friend that brought me to Ghana.

He promised to help me secure a job for me as a mechanic and when I make money; I will go back to my country.”

Speaking on the sad development Comptroller, Seme boarder Command Dr Chukwuemeka Dike said the 16 deportees who were harvested and brought back from Ghana have been accused by the Ghana Economic And Financial Crime of getting involved in cybercrime.”

Dike noted that from preliminary investigation, “we have discovered that some of them were lured into such criminal activities but others went with the mind of “get rich quick” mentality that the youths are developing currently.

“Some of them are victims, in the sense that they were deceived in the process. Unfortunately, when they get there they are exposed to something different, and they don’t get the actual bargain they were given when leaving the chores of the country.

“Investigation also revealed that they left the country through illegal routes, through the sea, and went into some west African countries, most of them travelled without genuine travel documents.

“So when they got to Ghana they became prey to the authorities, it was easy for the authorities to deport them.”

“The deportees were handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service based on the agency partnership and synergy with other embassies and high commissions all over West Africa community,” he added

He, however, encouraged Nigerians travelling out of the country to get genuine traveller documents as well as have legitimate sources of livelihood.

“The minimum is an ETC, which is an (ECOWAS Travel Certificate). The ETC will make you legitimate for you to cross the borders, from the shores of Nigeria to other countries.”

“Those who are victims will be handed over to National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP while those of them who in the process incriminated themselves will be made to answer,” he noted.