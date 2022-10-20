By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Following the termination of the appointment of Mr Effiong Okon Akwa as the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the most senior director in the Commission should take over the running of its affairs



This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday night by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe.



She said this arrangement will subsist pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director and members of the NDDC Governing Board.

The statement reads, “Sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from his position, the President has further approved that the most senior director in the Commission should take over the running of the affairs of the Commission in line with the Federal Government Circular dated 4th December 2017, with Ref. No. 50/S./C.2/268, pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director and members of the Governing Board.

“Accordingly, Engr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua (FNSE) will perform the duties of the Managing Director in acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director and members of the Governing Board.”