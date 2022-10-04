By Dennis Agbo

Mr. Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party, LP, has finally been listed among the 34 Governorship candidates that will contest the 2023 general elections.

The list has rested the confusion on who is the authentic Governorship candidate of the LP in Enugu state, since Capt Evarest Nnaji had also insisted that he was the candidate of the party.

Edeoga however has some hurdles to cross, as the federal high court in Abuja will on Wednesday October 5, continue hearing on the matter instituted by Nnaji challenging his exclusion from the repeat primary election that produced Edeoga as candidate.

In the list pasted at the INEC state headquarters in Enugu, on Tuesday evening, Edeoga’s name appeared as candidate for the LP with his running mate, Dr. John Nwokeabia.

Other candidates in the list included the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Mbah and running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai; the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Uche Nnaji and his running mate Tagbo Ogara, among others.

