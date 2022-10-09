By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Not less than seven persons have been killed in three communities of Takai, Kunet and Kulias of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State by armed men who invaded the communities within less than a week.

The latest invasion saw the killing of the Ward Head and three others in the Kulias community even as yet to be confirmed number of people were injured as the gunmen shot sporadically.

Although the State Police Command did not confirm the development as its spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo’s known phone number was not reachable but the Member representing Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency, Engr. Solomon Maren did.

Maren described the incidents “as a crime against humanity.”

His words, “You can recall that three communities of Bokkos local government area were attacked this week, which seven persons were gruesomely killed including community leaders. This is another attempt by these wicked groups to set the State ablaze. The increasing waves of attack on citizens unprovoked are barbaric.”

He called on security agencies to “swift into action and apprehend those behind the attacks,” and appealed to “the State Government, the Police and Operation Safe heaven to step up security in Bokkos Local Government and bring the attackers to face the wrath of the law. The citizens deserve a better security condition.”

While sympathizing with the families and victims of those killed in Takai, Kunet and Kulias of Bokkos LGA and the State at large, he prayed that God should give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

