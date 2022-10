One of the founding fathers of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Sylvester Nwobu-Alor, is dead.

He is said to be the mentor to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

It was learnt that when Obi was the governor of Anambra State, late Nwobu-Alor assisted him to stabilise parks and markets in the state as the governor’s aide in that sector.

Nwobu-Alor was a Second Republic lawmaker and former Director-General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation.

RELATED NEWS