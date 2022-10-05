Adamu

By Omeiza Ajayi

At least, six governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have stormed the national secretariat of the party in Abuja to meet with the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the party to fine-tune the composition of the presidential campaign council.

Equally at the meeting is a former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Some of the governors in attendance include those of Kano, Jigawa, Plateau, Niger and Nasarawa states.

Details later….

