By Omeiza Ajayi

At least, six governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have stormed the national secretariat of the party in Abuja to meet with the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the party to fine-tune the composition of the presidential campaign council.

Equally at the meeting is a former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Some of the governors in attendance include those of Kano, Jigawa, Plateau, Niger and Nasarawa states.

Details later….

