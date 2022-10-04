.

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

SPOKESPERSON for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, has reacted to the nullification of the nomination of Governor Isiaka Oyetola and his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, as candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Osun State governorship election.

You would recall that last week justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, nullified the nominations of Oyetola and his deputy while delivering judgment in the suit filed by the PDP, meaning that they were never candidates in the poll.

It was gathered that the judge nullified their nomination on the ground that Governor Mai Buni, who submitted their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission, violated the provisions of Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Reacting, Bwala in a tweet on Tuesday said the implication was that the APC does not have candidates in all the governorship, national and state assemblies in the country.

“Going by the decision of the high court that disqualified Gov. Oyetola on the grounds that the APC National Chairman who then acted didn’t qualify to act in that capacity, it means APC DOES NOT HAVE CANDIDATES IN ALL THE GOVERNORSHIP, NATIONAL AND STATE ASSEMBLIES IN THE COUNTRY,” he tweeted.

RELATED NEWS