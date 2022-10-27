By Deborah Ariyo

The family of 11-year-old Ayibanemi Ogbudukian is desperately in need of N36m to save their daughter from acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Ayibanemi’s illness started in 2021, with a strange swelling in the neck region.

According to her mother, Mrs Timipre Ogbudukian, when the swelling started last December, they thought it was a minor discomfort. Little did they know that it would turn out to be dreaded cancer.

Sadly, Anna was diagnosed in January with acute lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Unless there is urgent intervention, her dream of becoming a medical doctor will be jeopardized due to Leukemia disease

Lymphoma is common cancer in children but acute leukaemia is a cancer of the white blood cells.

According to a medical report from the Paediatric Haemato-oncology Department of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, she presented with neck swelling, fever, difficulty breathing, cough, weight loss and abdominal pain.

FMC, Yenagoa referred her to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“She was admitted at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and was able to complete two circles of chemotherapy out of the five recommended. We spent about three months in the hospital and by mid-May, 2022, we were discharged to go home to continue the third chemotherapy but due to financial constraints we could not.”

Her father, Mr Ogbuduikian said they have been managing the child’s ailment at home because of a lack of money.

“We have no funds presently. We have borrowed heavily to finance the first two circles. My family can’t even feed.”

Ogbudukian, who is a civil servant, further appealed to the public to save his daughter. “I don’t want to lose her to an untimely death.”If you are touched by the story of Ayibanemi, please send your donations to account number: 9612977019, Account Name: March Anna Ayibanimi Bank Name: FCMB.

