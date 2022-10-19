.Gowon

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated Ex-Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon on the occasion of his 88th birthday, describing him as a statesman and good leader who has continued to canvass for the peace and unity of the nation.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Dr. Jonathan noted that Gowon is a patriot who has made significant contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria.

He wrote: “It is with great delight that I join your family and Nigerians across the country in congratulating you on the occasion of your 88th birthday.

“Your Excellency, you have been a good leader, a statesman, and a patriot who has continued to pray and canvass for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“As Head of State, you made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of our country and left legacies that many generations will continue to remember.

“On behalf of my family, I wish you sound health, peace and joy as you celebrate. Happy birthday, Your Excellency.”

