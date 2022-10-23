By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III and Chairman of Dangote Cement Company, Aliko Dangote, are among dignitaries that will attend the programme of events to mark the coronation of Oba Saka Matemilola, as the 14th Olowu of Owu Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Oba Matemilola succeeded Oba Olusanya Adegboyega Dosunmu, who joined his ancestors in December, 2021.

While reeling out activities lined up for the coronation of the new monarch at a press conference at the Olowu palace in Owu, Abeokuta, on Sunday, the Chairman of the Coronation Committee, General Ekundayo Opaleye (rtd) disclosed that the twin programme includes celebration of this year’s ‘Odun Omo Olowu’.

Opaleye said, the coronation of Oba Matemilola will hold on Monday, October 24, 2022.

He said, “on Tuesday and Wednesday, villages, settlements, groups and associations will pay homage to the new Olowu at his palace.

“Youth seminar and colloquium will be held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, (OOPL) on Thursday, as well as the launch of Olowu Foundation among other events.

According to him, there will be a special banquet on Friday, October 28 which will be chaired by the Chairman of the Dangote Cement Company, Aliko Dangote, while the royal father of the day is Olu of Warri,

Ogiame Atuwatse III.

He said “On Friday, there will be banquet to be chaired by Aliko Dangote, while the royal father of the day is Olu of Warri. On Saturday, the Chairman is former president Jonathan and the royal father is Ooni of Ife.”

The day’s activities will also include the tour of historical places in Abeokuta storytelling and reminiscences by elderly people, games and sports. A banquet will also hold later in day at the OOPL.

He stressed that the official presentation of staff of office by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to Oba Matemilola will hold on Saturday, with former President Goodluck Jonathan as Chairman of the day and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi as the royal father of the day.

The venue of the two major events is the Oba Odeleye Park, Ori Omi, Owu Totoro, Abeokuta.

Opaleye said the programme will climax on Sunday October 30, 2022 with traditional, Muslim and Christian thanksgiving services which will hold at Oba Odeleye Park.

On the same day, a world press conference by the new Olowu and an appreciation evening with Oba Matemilola and officials will round off the activities at the Olowu’s palace.

