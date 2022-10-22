.

Ex-President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with former Senate President, Senator David Mark and his family following the death of his son Tunde Mark, describing it as a painful loss.

In a condolence message to the Mark family the former President bemoaned the exit of Tunde, noting that he died in his prime when his services and knowledge were needed in the efforts to build the country of our collective dreams.

He stated:“I convey my deepest condolences to Senator David Mark, his family and the Government and people of Benue State over the passing of his son, Tunde.

“Late Tunde was a humble and dedicated patriot who was diligent and sincere in serving the nation and humanity. His death in his prime is a very painful experience that leaves his family and friends in deep grief.”

Dr. Jonathan further encouraged the Mark family to be comforted by the fact that the deceased led an impactful and respectable life.

He prayed God to bless the family with the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.