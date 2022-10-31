…may compel MDAs to appear before panel

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Joint Venture (JV) businesses and production sharing contracts (PSCS) of the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Monday said that some oil companies were running away from tax payment.

The Panel also said that some ministries, agencies and departments of government which have refused to appear before it for presentation on the JV operations may be compelled to do so.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abubakar Fulata, made the remarks during a meeting with stakeholders at the National Assembly.

He said that sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution may be invoked when neck to direct police and other security agencies to compel the heads of organisations to appear for investigation even as he gave 21 days grace to the agencies.

“The Federal Inland Revenue Service, Chevron Nigeria Ltd, Shell Nigeria Exploration Nigeria Ltd are among the organisation to appear before the committee at the National Assembly on Nov 1.

“The following organisations have not made any submission in spite of public notice and letter of invitation sent to them.

“They include: the Central Bank of Nigeria, First Exploration Petroleum Development Company Ltd. Eroton Exploration and Production Company Ltd.

“Others are Ten Oil Petroleum and Energy Ltd, Staoil Nigeria Ltd, Belema Oil Producing Ltd, Emo Exploration and Production Ltd, Sterling Oil Exploration and Production”, he said.

