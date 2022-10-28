U.K based Gospel minister Jaymz Manuel who recently became one of the most talked about singer having his single you are alive became the number one gospel music on the Nigerian gospel music chart and also changing the force in the market to take to the top five spot on the Nigerian singles (secular music) chart on Nigerian iTunes chart, is no doubt a force to reckon with on the market right now and though it’s seems he is underrated, the industry and even the media see’s his efforts.

Jaymz Manuel whose single features the great South African choir the Soweto choir on the song and the sound is no doubt one of Africa’s best gospel song at the moment.

With the wave of the charts etc the minister and his team decided to release the video unannounced instead of the scheduled release date which was supposed to be November 2022.

The visuals which was spotted on trace gospel two days ago is currently available on YouTube for your viewing pleasure, check it out and be blessed with the messages from the song.

